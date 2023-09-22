Assam Guv asks govt to help set up more coop societies to boost dairy sector

Guwahati, Sep 22 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday asked the government to help set up more cooperative societies in order to strengthen the dairy sector in the state.

With an interest in developing the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Kataria took briefing of the activities in the presence of minister Atul Bora.

"The Governor asked the department to strengthen the network of milk collection centres to empower the milk farmers as well as to enable them to get the maximum value for their milk. He also said that more cooperative societies should be set up and strengthened to strengthen the dairy sector," an official statement said.

He also stressed that the aim of doubling the farmers' income can be achieved if they get engaged in cattle rearing, poultry and dairy production along with their agricultural practices.

Agriculture Minister Bora expressed happiness for being invited by the governor for the briefing and he said that he is confident that the department will work better to expedite the growth trajectory of Assam.

Principal Secretary Manish Thakur gave a detailed presentation on the activities of the department.

The presentation highlighted the livestock population of the state, steps taken towards departmental reforms and strengthening of the service delivery system through infrastructure, logistics, manpower and medicines.

Thakur also highlighted the status of the central and state schemes.

Kataria also reviewed the works of the Panchayat & Rural Development (P&RD) and Fishery departments.

In the P&RD briefing in presence of the minister Ranjit Kumar Dass, the governor said that he has already travelled to 28 districts of the state and witnessed the progress made by the department for rural development.

"He expressed satisfaction that in some areas, the schemes made phenomenal progress and achieved more successes, while in others the successes are not as comprehensive as they should be. Therefore, the Governor sought more departmental intervention," a separate statement said.

Kataria asked the department to set time-bound targets and try to achieve the targets for the benefit of the people.

He said the Fishery Department is very important for the economic growth of the state and adequate emphasis should be put on the development of the sector.

In the presence of Fishery Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Kataria said: "The sector has the potential for creating entrepreneurial ventures and self-employment avenues." He then took stock of different schemes and how they are helping to increase fish production of the state.

The governor asked the department to talk to the Assam Agricultural University and Fishery College, Raha, and look for the possibility of producing fish feed locally for the benefit of the state's entrepreneurs.

He also asked the officials concerned to depute one person from each district for exclusively looking after the availability of fish feed.

Kataria later met officials of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department in the presence of its minister Jogen Mohan.

He stressed on reforms and digitisation of the department which would go a long way in helping the people of the state. He also said that in the last few years, online processes in the department have improved significantly. PTI TR TR SOM