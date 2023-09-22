Assam Guv asks more coop societies to boost dairy sector

Guwahati, Sep 22 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday asked the government to help set up more cooperative societies in order to strengthen the dairy sector in the state.

With an interest in developing the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Kataria took briefing of the activities in the presence of minister Atul Bora.

"The Governor asked the department to strengthen the network of milk collection centres to empower the milk farmers as well as to enable them to get the maximum value for their milk. He also said that more cooperative societies should be set up and strengthened to strengthen the dairy sector," an official statement said.

Kataria asked the department to put in more effort to expedite its goal of reaching out to the farmers.

He also stressed that the aim of doubling the farmers' income can be achieved if they get engaged in cattle rearing, poultry and dairy production along with their agricultural practices.

Agriculture Minister Bora expressed happiness for being invited by the governor for the briefing and he said that he is confident that the department will work better to expedite the growth trajectory of Assam.

Principal Secretary Manish Thakur gave a detailed presentation on the activities of the department.

The presentation highlighted the livestock population of the state, steps taken towards departmental reforms and strengthening of the service delivery system through infrastructure, logistics, manpower and medicines.

Thakur also highlighted the status and achievements of the central and state schemes. PTI TR TR SOM