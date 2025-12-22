Assam Guv attends first convocation of Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Viswavidyalay

Guwahati, Dec 22 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday conferred degrees to graduates at the first convocation of Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya in Barpeta.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal was also present.

Addressing students on the occasion, Acharya said the educational institutions run by Krishnaguru Sevashram are unique in nature as they integrate academic learning with spiritual education.

He said Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Viswavidyalay imparts value-based education aimed at shaping students into responsible, ethical and ideal citizens of society.

The governor said the convocation celebrates years of dedication, perseverance and hard work of students and teachers together and congratulated all graduating students.

He also felicitated eminent Indian classical dance maestro Jatin Goswami, who was conferred an honorary degree.

Highlighting the life and legacy of Krishnaguru Prabhu, the governor said from the establishment of the Sevashram in 1974 with a vision of world peace to the creation of multiple educational institutions, every endeavour was inspired by human welfare, spiritual awakening and global harmony.

The convocation was also attended by the university's vice-chancellor Dr Mohan Chandra Kalita, chairperson of Krishnaguru Foundation Trust Kuntala Patowary Goswami, members of the academic council and faculty members.