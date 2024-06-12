Assam Guv, Australian Consul General discuss issues of mutual interest

Guwahati, Jun 11 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria stressed the need for enhancing India-Australia ties by further strengthening academic relations between the two nations during a discussion on issues of mutual interests with the Australian Consul General in Kolkata, Hugh Boylan, on Tuesday.

The duo also held deliberations on various other issues like agriculture, dairy, minerals, and green energy when the visiting diplomat called on Kataria here, a Raj Bhawan release said.

Considering the large number of Indian students pursuing their studies in Australian universities, they discussed the academic ties between India and Australia.

Kataria said academic relations should be a potential tool to enhance India-Australia relations as he advocated for more MoUs between institutions of higher education between India and Australia.

The governor also said that the nursing professionals of India are playing a crucial role in the health sector of Australia and stressed the need to expand ties in this sector, the release said.

Kataria also highlighted the importance the government of Assam was giving to green energy and was gradually shifting towards a more green environment by changing its gear away from fossil fuel.

He assured that the government of Assam will extend its full cooperation in taking India-Australia bilateral relations to a greater height, the release added.

The envoy also called on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister’s office said in a post on X.

“The Australian Consul General in Kolkata, H.E. Mr. Hugh Boylan, called upon HCM Dr. @himantabiswa today at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur,” it said.

The CMO said discussion on tourism, trade and green energy sectors was held, with Boylan expressing keen interest in the state's biodiversity efforts.