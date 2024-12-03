Assam Guv calls for more engagement of students in 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue'

Guwahati, Dec 3 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday held discussions with the heads of higher educational institutions of the state to ensure maximum participation of students in the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’.

The dialogue is part of efforts to connect youngsters having no political background with politics.

A ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’ will be held on January 11-12 in Delhi.

Acharya said a significant highlight of the event is the ‘Viksit Bharat Challenge’, which will give adequate exposure to the students to showcase their knowledge about the nation and the growth it has been experiencing in different fields.

The challenge comprises quiz competition, an essay writing segment and development of a vision deck.

“Institutions are crucibles where ideas take shape, and leaders are nurtured. Therefore, students must be encouraged to register... and explore the myriad opportunities it offers,” he said.

The governor also asked the heads of higher educational institutions to conduct awareness campaigns, workshops and orientation sessions to highlight the benefits of the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’.

The institutions that will have higher registration as well as participation will be acknowledged and awarded by the Raj Bhavan, he added. PTI DG RBT