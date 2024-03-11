Assam guv calls upon the youth to use skills to address global challenges

Guwahati, Mar 11 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria called upon the youth to use their knowledge and skills to address local and global challenges, such as climate change.

Addressing the convocation of Dibrugarh University on Sunday, he urged them to work to improve and uplift the lives of the less privileged.

Kataria said they were entering the practical field at a time when the country was getting a new identity at the global level by playing a leading role in solving global challenges.

He asked the students to seize the opportunity as a catalyst and work as a force multiplier to transform the country into a world leader.

The governor lauded the role of Dibrugarh University, the second oldest one in the Northeast, in paving the way for higher education and research in the entire region.

Established in 1965, it is a centre that is playing an important role in imparting knowledge as well as preserving the unique rich traditional and indigenous knowledge, Kataria added.

He advocated for the identification and support of students hailing from tea gardens.

"We must foster relationships with nature that go beyond textbooks. Today, adopting the green revolution and paperless work culture is an important part of this commitment. For this, the use of digital technology has become inevitable," he said.

Kataria said the essence of the National Education Policy 2020 is to enable young students to make their rightful place in the world by keeping faith in Indian traditions. PTI SSG SOM