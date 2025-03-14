Assam Guv celebrates Holi with residents of State Home for Women

Guwahati, Mar 14 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday celebrated Holi with the residents of the State Home for Women at Jalukbari here.

The governor celebrated the festival with them to spread joy and encourage a sense of belongingness among the women, an official release said.

“I extend my warm wishes for the well-being of all sisters living in the home," he said.

Acharya encouraged the residents to focus on the positive aspects of life, stay engaged in constructive activities and remain hopeful for the future.

He lauded their skills and creativity, particularly in producing different articles made from water hyacinth plants.

The governor also presented gifts to all women in the home on the occasion of Holi. PTI DG DG RBT