Assam Guv, CM extend greetings on Bhogali Bihu

Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu and Uruka.

Acharya said Bhogali Bihu, celebrated at the culmination of the harvesting season, marks the vibrant celebration of abundance, gratitude and togetherness.

"This Bihu gives us the opportunity to come together in the true spirit of sharing, feasting and collective joy, transcending the barriers of caste, creed, language and religion," he said.

Acharya said festivals like Magh Bihu remind people of the importance of staying rooted in cultural heritage while embracing development by nurturing nature.

"I wish Magh Bihu brings happiness, good health, peace and prosperity to every household and inspires us all to work together for an Atmanirbhar Assam," he said.

Sarma said it was a time for families to come together and celebrate in spirit.

The three-day festival begins with feasting, Uruka, where communities cook and eat together to celebrate the harvest they have reaped.

A highlight of the festivities is the painstakingly created 'Bhelaghars', structures made with hay and bamboo, depicting various themes -- from human-elephant conflict to historical monuments.

It is in and around these structures that the community feasts are held. The next day, these are set ablaze along with 'Mejis', cylindrical structures also made of hay and bamboo, as a ritual to appease the fire god. PTI DG DG SOM