Assam Guv, CM greet people on 'Bhogali Bihu'

Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to people of the state on the occasion of 'Bhogali Bihu’, beginning from Monday.

''The festive celebration embodies the spirit of unity, brotherhood and camaraderie, transcending boundaries of caste, creed, religion, and language'', the governor said in a statement.

‘Bhogali Bihu’ is a vibrant festival of feasting, fun and mutual respect, where 'mejis' (different structures made from hay) play an important role in making the festival unique, he said.

“As the ‘mejis’ are set on fire and we gather around it, our negative energies are immersed in the flames and we welcome peace, hope and prosperity,” he said.

He hoped that the celebrations will reaffirm “our connection with nature's bounty and fortify the bonds of unity among us”.

The chief minister also wished the people on the occasion of 'Uruka' (the community feasting), which will be held tonight.

“As the festive spirit sweeps through the heart of everyone in Assam, I call upon all to spend time with their parents and loved ones and share the joy of Bhogali,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The three-day 'Magh' or 'Bhogali Bihu' festival marks the end of the harvesting season and bountiful granaries. PTI DG RBT