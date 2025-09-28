Assam Guv, CM greet people on Durga Puja

Guwahati, Sep 28 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday greeted the people of the state on Durga Puja.

The governor said Durga Puja is a celebration of the eternal triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and hope over despair.

"As the divine Mother descends to bless us, she brings with her the essence of strength, compassion and unwavering faith," he said.

"Maa Durga is the embodiment of Shakti and enables the people to face challenges of life with courage and righteousness," he added.

Acharya emphasised that the festival is not only a time of devotion and spiritual reflection, but also a celebration of unity, cultural richness and social harmony.

He expressed hope that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of friendship, peace and universal brotherhood among all sections of society.

"Let this Durga Puja be an occasion of meditation on the divine and spiritual power of Maa Durga and empower us accordingly. May her blessings remove all obstacles from our lives and fill every heart with joy, peace and prosperity," he said.

Praying for the state's welfare, CM Sarma said the festivities have begun with Goddess Durga's arrival for her yearly sojourn.

He wished the people 'Happy Puja'. PTI TR TR SOM