Assam Guv, CM greet people on Holi

Guwahati, Mar 14 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday wished the people of the state a colourful and prosperous Holi.

Acharya said the Raj Bhavan celebrated a 'Holi Milan Samaroh' on Thursday on the eve of Holi, the "sacred festival of colours, enthusiasm and heartfelt gaiety".

"I wish all of you a very happy Fakuwa, the festival of colours and the holy Daulotsav," he posted on X.

"This festival, blessed with the wonderful pastimes of Lord Krishna, is a symbol of love, harmony and spiritual consciousness. This holy land of Assam cherishes Holi not just as a festival but as a sweet confluence of socio-cultural unity and human emotions," he added.

Acharya appealed to the people to celebrate this festival with the divine colours of devotion and harmony, and make Assam more proud by assimilating this unique cultural heritage.

Sarma also offered his heartiest wishes to everyone on the occasion of Doul Utsav.

"May the festival of colours light up everyone's lives with colours, joy and prosperity. May Sri Krishna bless everyone with abundance. #HappyHoli," he said. PTI TR TR SOM