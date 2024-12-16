Assam guv, CM lead state in condoling death of Zakir Hussain

Guwahati, Dec 16 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday condoled the demise of tabla icon Zakir Hussain, describing it is an irreparable loss to the music world.

"The sound of the tabla became silent. The passing away of Ustad Zakir Hussain, decorated with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, is an irreparable loss to the music world. May God give peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti," Acharya said in a post in Hindi on X.

Sarma said the death of Ustad Zakir Hussain has made the world of culture poorer.

"Making his fingers dance on the dayan and bayan, he took Indian Tabla to the global stage and will always be synonymous with its intricate rhythms," he added.

The CM said Hussain was a doyen of music and a stalwart of creativity, whose works endeared him to people across generations.

"His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and countless admirers," Sarma said.

Hussain, 73, known for his 'dancing fingers', died at a San Francisco hospital in the US from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a chronic lung disease.

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the death of the table maestro is a profound loss for the world of music.

"His virtuosity on the tabla captivated audiences worldwide, transcending cultural boundaries. Ustadji's immense contribution to the world of music will live on through his countless masterpieces," he added.

Gogoi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family members of Hussain and innumerable fans.

BJP Assam Pradesh said, "The world of music dims as we say goodbye to Zakir Hussain, a true maestro whose tabla brought life to countless hearts and souls." His universal language of rhythm bridged borders and united generations, it added. "An irreplaceable void has been left behind. Rest in peace, legend," the ruling party said.

Assam Congress also offered their condolences to Ustad's bereaved family.

"Ustad Zakir Hussain has left such a legacy of his art, which will live in our memories forever," it added. PTI TR TR MNB