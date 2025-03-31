Assam Guv, CM, LoP greet people on Eid

Guwahati, Mar 31 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia on Monday extended their warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the governor said the "festival of breaking fast" is a profound expression of faith, gratitude and spiritual fulfilment.

"It signifies the culmination of a month-long period of fasting, reflection and devotion, reinforcing the values of self-discipline and piety," he added.

Acharya further said Eid-ul-Fitr is an occasion of joy and camaraderie, epitomising the spirit of universal brotherhood, compassion, generosity and love for humanity.

The governor called upon everybody to imbibe the virtues of the festival.

"May the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr strengthen our bonds of brotherhood and inspire us to uphold the ideals of harmony and goodwill. Let this occasion be a catalyst for reinforcing peace, progress, and prosperity in our society," he added.

Sarma, too, offered his greetings on the occasion.

"Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail," he said in a post on X.

Offering his greetings, Saikia hoped that this occasion would bring peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone.

Lakhs of people across the state offered Eid namaaz in the morning and greeted each other. PTI TR TR ACD