Assam Guv, CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Guwahati, Oct 2 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid their tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Paying his respect, Kataria said the Father of the Nation was a worshiper of humanity.

"Let us today resolve once again to follow the path of non-violence, truth and love shown by him," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Sarma visited the Gandhi Mandap atop Sarania hill near Ulubari and paid his tribute in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

"We bow to Pujya Bapu on this Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings will inspire us towards a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Stating that the ideals of Gandhi Ji are still relevant, the chief minister said a meeting of his Cabinet will take place on Monday evening at Gandhi Mandap.

Both also paid their respect to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. PTI TR TR RG