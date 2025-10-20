Assam: Guv, CM wish people on Kali Puja, Deepawali

Guwahati, Oct 20 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday extended their wishes to the people on the occasions of Kali Puja and Deepawali, urging all to celebrate the festival with environmental responsibility.

In his message, the governor highlighted the deep spiritual essence of the festival.

He noted that Kali Puja signifies the awakening of inner strength to overcome fear and darkness.

Acharya also requested everybody to celebrate the occasion in a spirit of togetherness, compassion and care.

"We celebrate Deepawali to commemorate the triumph of truth, hope and light. This is a festival, which is a reminder of the enduring power of righteousness and the light of wisdom rests in each of us," he added.

The governor also underscored the need for greater environmental awareness during the celebrations.

He encouraged people to embrace eco-friendly practices, reduce noise and air pollution, and protect natural resources.

"A truly joyful Diwali is one that brings light not just to our homes, but also to the world around us. Let us celebrate in ways that honour both tradition and our responsibility to future generations," he added.

The chief minister also offered his heartfelt wishes to the people of the state.

"On the sacred occasion of #KaliPuja, may Maa Kali's fierce energy destroy all evils and illuminate everyone's path with divine power," he said in a post on X. PTI TR TR BDC