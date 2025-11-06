Assam Guv deliberates on Ombudspersons' role in varsities

Guwahati, Nov 6 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday chaired a meeting with the Ombudspersons of the universities of the state along with the private varsities to discuss various issues related to the institutions.

The meeting focused on enhancing ethical governance, transparency and accountability in higher education institutions across Assam and making it more efficient for the benefit of the students, an official release said.

The 'Ombudspersons of Universities' facilitates compliance with the University Grants Commission (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2023, aimed at promoting adherence to guidelines, standards and best practices in higher education for the benefits of the students.

Sharing his observation, Acharya said that universities are not only centres of knowledge but also the breeding and nurturing grounds for values, conduct and character.

"Education must extend beyond books to embrace ethics, empathy and social responsibility as any act of injustice within an institution undermines its collective dignity," he added.

Highlighting the crucial role of Ombudspersons, the Governor described them as the 'sentinels of fairness' who uphold justice and integrity within the university system.

He stated that the Ombudspersons represent the conscience of university governance and embody the principles of justice and good administration within a democratic framework.

"The true power of an Ombudsperson lies not in authority but in impartiality and moral conviction. They serve as a bridge of trust between students, faculty and administration fostering communication, confidence and harmony within the university ecosystem," he said.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP), Acharya stated that as universities move toward greater autonomy and accountability, the role of the Ombudspersons becomes even more significant.

He asked the Ombudspersons to proactively identify policy gaps that could give rise to future grievances and to work toward constructive solutions. PTI TR NN