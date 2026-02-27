Assam Guv felicitates civilians, military personnel at ‘Nation First’ event

Guwahati, Feb 27 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday felicitated several individuals, including military personnel, in recognition of their exemplary service and outstanding contribution to the nation.

The event titled ‘Nation First’, part of a week-long, service-oriented campaign by the Lok Bhawan, was held at the Narangi military station, an official release said.

Addressing the gathering, Acharya said the activities being organised under the ‘Sewa Sankalp Saptah’ symbolises the collective national consciousness and shared resolve of the people.

He said that love for the motherland must flow naturally from the heart of every citizen, as patriotism is the foundation upon which a strong and united nation is built.

The governor said when individuals perform their duties without attachment to personal gain, every effort becomes a meaningful contribution to nation-building and collective progress.

He said the most powerful embodiment of the spirit of ‘Nation First’ is seen in the commitment of the armed forces, who stand vigilant across challenging terrains from the icy heights to the vast seas and expansive skies, safeguarding the nation’s borders and ensuring the security of its citizens.

Calling upon the youth to embrace the spirit of ‘Nation First’, Acharya urged them to focus not only on career growth, but also on character building, discipline and service to society.

A defence release said that during the event, a detailed presentation on 'Operation Sindoor – A Case Study of Civil-Military Liaison', was also made. PTI SSG RBT