Assam Guv inaugurates advanced facilities at B Barooah Cancer Institute

Guwahati, Aug 19 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday inaugurated two modern facilities at the B Barooah Cancer Institute here to boost cancer care treatment and offer digital solutions for office management.

Acharya inaugurated the TrueBeam Linear Accelerator (Linac) Radiotherapy Machine and the E-Office Facility at the institute.

The machine will provide advanced treatment options for cancer patients, while the E-Office system reflects a commitment to efficiency and transparency in healthcare delivery, the governor said on the occasion.

This is a step forward for the people of Assam and the northeastern region, he said.

The newly commissioned Linear Accelerator Radiotherapy Machine represents a major advancement in cancer care, as this technology enables highly precise and targeted radiation therapy, thereby improving treatment outcomes while minimising treatment-related side effects, officials said.

The launch of the E-Office Facility is a significant step towards digital management at BBCI and will streamline workflow, enhance administrative efficiency and ensure transparency in service delivery, ultimately benefiting patients and stakeholders alike, the governor said.

''In today’s scientific era, healthcare is no longer limited to medicines and surgery. We are entering into an age of precision medicine, AI-based diagnostics, and personalised therapy,'' he said.

Acharya said he is happy to note that the institute is not limited to medical treatment alone, but also plays a leading role in the field of research and education.

The BBCI is a centre under the Union government's Department of Atomic Energy.