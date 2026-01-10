Assam guv inaugurates healthcare management conclave, bats for affordable services

Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday inaugurated the 2nd Northeast Healthcare Management Conclave organised by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), North East Chapter.

Speaking at the conclave on the theme 'Strengthening Patient Care and Infrastructure for a Resilient Northeast', the governor said in Indian tradition, health has always been accorded the highest priority with a ''healthy individual forming the basis of a healthy society which in turn leads to a healthy nation".

The governor emphasised that healthcare goes far beyond diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

''It is a vital mechanism for protecting human dignity, ensuring social justice and an effective healthcare system must be rooted in trust and compassion, while guaranteeing timely, accessible, affordable, and quality services for all citizens'', he said.

Acharya further said in alignment with the national vision, the Assam government has been undertaking extensive infrastructural and human-resource development to strengthen healthcare infrastructure.

Schemes such as Ayushman Assam and the Chief Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana, expansion of medical colleges and nursing institutions, modernisation of district hospitals, and enhancement of critical care and advanced treatment facilities are reinforcing the healthcare ecosystem in the state, he said.

He pointed out that patient care and infrastructure development are the two strong and complementary pillars of the healthcare sector.

''Infrastructure becomes truly meaningful only when supported by efficient management, skilled human resources, ethical practices, and humane sensitivity. In this regard, healthcare managers play a crucial role in optimal resource utilisation, maintenance of quality standards, and balancing innovation with compassion'', the governor said.

He hoped that collective dedication and cooperation would help build a healthy North East and a strong India.

The inaugural session was attended by president of AHPI North East Chapter Neelabh Majumdar, Deputy Director General Sunil Khetrapal, Secretary Rohit Upadhyay, Organising Chairman Dr. J. P. Sharma, along with several eminent healthcare professionals. PTI DG DG MNB