Assam Guv joins cleanliness drive to observe Gandhi Jayanti

Guwahati, Oct 2 (PTI) On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday took part in a cleanliness drive in the state capital.

According to an official release, Acharya also interacted with sanitation workers at Solapara areas in Paltan bazar and distributed saplings and sweets among them.

He paid solemn tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Mahamaya Than.

While taking stock of the living conditions of the safai karmis, the governor enquired about the facilities made available to them including access to safe drinking water, education and other welfare measures, and appreciated their contribution to society.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that cleanliness is not only a national mission but also the dream of Mahatma Gandhi.

Acharya emphasised that voluntary participation in keeping one's surroundings clean can uplift society and eliminate health and hygiene-related issues.

He, on the occasion, called upon everyone to reaffirm their commitment to building a clean and beautiful Assam.

The governor planted a sapling for a greener and healthier environment. He also offered prayers to Maa Durga during the event.

Later, he along with the officials of Raj Bhavan paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.