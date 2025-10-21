Assam Guv pays tribute to martyred cops, says selflessness of police personnel source of inspiration

Guwahati, Oct 21 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday said the dedication to duty of police personnel, even in the face of grave danger, is a source of inspiration for everybody, as he paid homage to martyred officers of the force.

At a Police Commemoration Day event here, Acharya also acknowledged the pivotal role played by the personnel in maintaining internal security and public peace, often in the most challenging circumstances.

"Police Commemoration Day reminds us of the valour and selflessness of our police personnel, who risk and often give their lives to protect ours. Their dedication to duty, even in the face of grave danger, inspires us all and strengthens our resolve to uphold the values they stood for," he said.

The governor remembered the bravehearts who lost their lives in the call of duty, and extended gratitude to the families.

Assam Police DGP Harmeet Singh also paid tribute to the personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

"We humbly request citizens to spend a few moments today in remembrance of those who gave up their all to protect our great country and its people," Singh said. PTI TR RBT