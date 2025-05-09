Assam Guv presents 'Unit Appreciation' award to Assam Rifles 32nd Battalion

Guwahati, May 9 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad on Friday presented the 'Unit Appreciation' award to the 32nd Battalion of Assam Rifles, recognising their exemplary service and unwavering commitment during their deployment in the state from November 1, 2022, till date.

Honoured for their outstanding performance in both operational and administrative domains, the 32 Assam Rifles received accolades for their all-round excellence, steadfast discipline, and humanitarian contributions during their tenure in Haflong, Assam, an official release said.

Addressing a gathering of officers and jawans at the Raj Bhawan here, the Governor commended the unit, popularly known as the 'Tenacious Thirty-Two,' for their consistent record of success in numerous critical operations.

"The 32 Assam Rifles is not only a pillar of military strength, but also a beacon of humanity, service, and compassion. Their role in maintaining peace, aiding civilians, and supporting education and development initiatives in remote areas is truly commendable," the Governor added.

Lauding the battalion's civic efforts, particularly in empowering the youth through career guidance, scholarship programmes and skill development initiatives, the Governor said Assam Rifles has been a testament of humanity.