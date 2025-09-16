Assam Guv presides over meeting of expert committee on 'Professor of Practice' initiative

Guwahati, Sep 16 (PTI) Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday presided over the first meeting of the expert committee constituted to facilitate the implementation of 'Professor of Practice' (PoP) across universities in the state.

The 'Professor of Practice' initiative, introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, seeks to bring distinguished professionals with proven expertise to academic institutions, thereby bridging the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application, an official statement said.

This reform allows professionals from varied sectors to contribute to academia, even in the absence of conventional academic qualifications, it said.

Recognising the importance of a structured and coherent approach, the governor constituted the high-level committee to guide its rollout.

The committee is chaired by Director of IIT (BHU) Varanasi, Professor Amit Patra, and includes eminent academicians -- Director of IIT Patna T N Singh, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University Nani Gopal Mahanta, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Assam S S Meenakshi Sundaram and Secretary of Higher Education Narayan Konwar -- as members.

The committee was tasked with conducting a thorough evaluation of UGC's guidelines and formulating actionable recommendations tailored to Assam's academic landscape.

Its mandate includes ensuring the integration of professionals into teaching roles and enhancing the quality of instruction while aligning with both national standards and regional aspirations.

This initiative reflects a broader vision to modernise higher education by infusing it with practical insights, industry alignment, and enhanced employability for students, the statement added. PTI DG DG ACD