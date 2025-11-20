Assam Guv reviews flood protection work in Dhemaji district

Guwahati, Nov 20 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday reviewed flood protection work and other development initiatives undertaken in Dhemaji district.

District Commissioner Rahul Suresh Javir presented an overview of the district’s flood preparedness and covered the flood dynamics of Dhemaji, the socio-economic impacts on local communities, year-wise performance of the embankments in the district, and progress of the ongoing schemes, an official release said.

The Governor also reviewed the schemes of Dhemaji Water Resources Division aimed at enhancing long-term resilience, it said.

Acharya pointed out that an action plan was on the anvil to ensure a sustainable and permanent solution for the district’s flood woes, the release said.

The Governor also reviewed the progress of several Raj Bhavan-led initiatives in the district.

Regarding the frequent changes in river course and dry riverbeds in certain lean seasons, Acharya highlighted the potential of developing these sites as eco- tourism destinations.

The Governor later visited the Jiadhal River to inspect the closure work of the avulsion channel near the upstream of the Samarajan Bridge, the release added.