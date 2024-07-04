Assam Guv reviews flood situation in Morigaon

Guwahati, Jul 4 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday visited flood-hit Morigaon district and interacted with the affected people of Bhuragaon village, a Raj Bhavan release said.

He reviewed the prevailing flood situation and directed the district administration to make adequate arrangements for relief.

Brahmaputra and its tributaries have flooded large parts of Morigaon district, affecting more than 55,000 people in three revenue circles.

Kataria directed District Commissioner Devashish Sarma to reach out to the flood victims with relief materials including medical facilities, the release said.

He asked the Health Department officials to provide succour to the affected people, especially the aged, lactating mothers and babies. He also took stock of the damage caused by the deluge.

The governor requested the flood-affected people to reach out to the district administration for any help.

Earlier, upon reaching Morigaon Circuit House, Kataria held a meeting with the district commissioner, superintendent of police and other officials and discussed the flood situation.

The governor said he will discuss with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on how to resolve the issues faced by the people. PTI DG DG ACD