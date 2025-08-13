Assam guv urges Sainik Welfare Board to reach out to ex-servicemen

Guwahati, Aug 13 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday urged the Sainik Welfare Board to reach out to ex-servicemen across the state to ensure that welfare measures are effectively implemented and accessible to all.

The governor, during a meeting with top officials of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare at the Raj Bhawan here, called for concerted focus on the welfare and empowerment of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris (war widows) in the state.

Acharya engaged in a threadbare discussion on strengthening welfare initiatives for leveraging the skills, discipline, and experience of ex-servicemen in the development of society and nation-building, an official release said.

He also pointed out ways in which the Sainik Welfare Board can serve as a catalyst for the empowerment of ex-servicemen and the integration of the nation.

He also underscored the need for a strong framework to support and engage ex-servicemen meaningfully across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by former Eastern Command's GOC-in-C Lieutenant General (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita, Director of Sainik Welfare, Brigadier (Retd)Palash Choudhury, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S S Meenakshi Sundaram, and other senior officials. PTI DG DG MNB