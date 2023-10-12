Assam Guv visits Indo-Bangla border, interacts with jawans

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday visited the Indo-Bangla border at South Salmara-Mankachar district and held discussions with security agencies.

Kataria reached the Sahapara Border Outpost and interacted with the jawans of the 45th Battalion of the Border Security Force during his day-long visit.

"The governor inspected the Indo-Bangla border at Sahapara BoP. He hailed the commitment and dedication of the jawans,” an official release said.

Kataria also acknowledged the role played by the BSF in securing the borders and commended its unparalleled discipline, and highlighted the valuable contribution of women in the force, it said.

"The governor underscored the significance of agricultural prosperity and encouraged villagers to adopt new and efficient farming methods to explore more avenues for their well-being," the release said.

He, thereafter, visited the district commissioner's office at Hatsingimari and chaired a meeting.

"During the meeting, the governor asked the district administration to upscale their efforts in raising literacy rate of the district," it added. PTI TR RBT