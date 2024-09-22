Assam Guv visits last Indian village along Bangla border

Guwahati, Sep 22 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday visited Ramrai Kutir, the last Indian village along the international border with Bangladesh, in Dhubri district, an official statement said.

He spent some time at the border outpost and interacted with the BSF personnel, the statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

Addressing the BSF jawans, Acharya lauded their dedication to safeguarding the nation's frontier.

"The profound commitment with which our jawans are serving the nation and guarding its borders is truly exemplary. They are our first line of defence, ensuring the safety and security of every citizen and maintaining the territorial integrity of the nation," Acharya said.

Heaping his words of appreciation for women personnel deployed for border protection, he addressed them as "incarnation of goddesses".

Acharya said these women, who are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterparts in serving the nation with valour and determination, are a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

The governor, as part of his border visit, also spent time with the residents of Ramrai Kutir and took part in an interactive session at Satrasal Higher Secondary Vidyapeeth.

He said that though Ramrai Kutir is the last village on Indian territory, it should be regarded as the first village.

Acharya said that for any contingency, the villagers will be the first ones to respond.

The governor also emphasised that his visit was aimed at understanding their lives and identifying their problems and resolving them.

He stated that the villagers deserve access to all basic facilities, including quality education, health care facilities, and proper road connectivity.

Acharya assured them that the government is initiating all steps for their welfare and development. PTI TR ACD