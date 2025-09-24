Assam Guv visits Zubeen Garg's family

Guwahati, Sep 24 (PTI) A day after the mortal remains of popular singer Zubeen Garg were consigned to flames, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday paid a visit to his residence to meet the family members.

The governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to Garg's father Mohini Mohan Borthakur and his wife Garima Garg.

Acharya extended his deep sorrow over the untimely passing of Garg, stating that the death of the singer in Singapore is a monumental loss to the nation.

"A gifted singer, composer and cultural ambassador, Zubeen was more than just an artiste. He was a living legend of Assam's vibrant identity, connecting people across generations, cultures and languages," said Acharya in a statement.

While talking to the family members, the governor hailed Garg's commitment to inclusivity and brotherhood.

"Zubeen was a man of conviction, rising above divisions of caste, creed, and community. His belief in diversity and equality were not only reflected in his music but also in his actions. He was a true champion of justice, compassion, and societal harmony," he added.

As the state and the nation mourn his loss, Acharya expressed his empathy with the grieving family.

"Though Zubeen is no longer with us, his voice and the values he stood for, will continue to inspire generations to come," he added.

Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. The popular singer was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati with full state honours on Tuesday. PTI TR TR NN