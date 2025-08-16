Assam has good sports infrastructure but goal is to create talent: CM Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state has good sports infrastructure but the ultimate goal is to create talent.

The CM made the remark after inaugurating a cricket and football academy in North Guwahati.

''Ultimately, we have to create talent and I am sure that both these academies will contribute in this direction'', he added.

Sarma emphasised that effective utilisation of existing facilities could enable Assam to produce quality sportspersons and enhance its achievements in the field of sports.

The CM also noted that despite the scale of infrastructure development, the emergence of top-tier athletes from the state has been limited.

He stressed that the core focus must shift towards athlete development.

The city's oldest club, Guwahati Town Club (GTC), has set up a state-of-the-art football academy and Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has also constructed a beautiful cricket academy in North Guwahati, he said.

''Systematic training, guidance from national and international standard coaches, and regular monitoring, can lead to positive outcomes, thereby fulfilling the purpose of setting up the academies'', he added.

''The highlight of the cricket academy is that there is a hall which can accommodate 10 pitches'', he said.

There will be both national and international coaches to train the players, Sarma added.

''This is a beautiful addition to our sports infrastructure. I congratulate both ACA and GTC for these two landmark achievements'', he said.

The cricket academy campus is equipped with 10 practice pitches, a main ground with five centre pitches, and one of the largest indoor cricket halls in the country featuring 10 pitches.

It also includes residential facilities for players, along with provisions for technical directors, coaches, and support staff.

Similarly, the football academy has been provided with two grounds, a 60-bed hostel, and a football pavilion, with future plans to make arrangements for indoor games.