Assam has taken many strategic steps for 'Vikshit Bharat': Sarma

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state has taken many strategic initiatives that are poised to significantly contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Attending the NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting here, he also said Assam is now amongst the fastest growing states of the country and it is investing in roads, health and education infrastructure on war footing.

Assam is witnessing the construction of Rs 35,000 crore of water supply assets and 13,000 new SSA classrooms, Sarma said and added that efforts are underway to bring back 81,000 out of school students and building a renewable energy capacity of 3,000 MW.

"In my address, I stressed on the strategic initiatives by Assam that are poised to significantly contribute to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. Assam is today amongst the fastest growing states," Sarma posted on 'X'.

He said the Assam's GSDP growth is at 13 per cent, since 2020 Assam's capex has expanded by 59 per cent and at 23 hours per day, the state's average power supply exceeds the national average.

"These are among some of the several ongoing initiatives. Under the guidance of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, in the coming days, Assam will take concrete measures to upskill our workforce, build a solid industrial base, maintain law and order and place primacy on 'Jan Bhagidari' initiatives that contribute towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

After attending a conference of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states, Sarma said all had a good discussion on synergising the learnings from good governance efforts.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister guided us on ways to implement our developmental agenda," he said in another post on 'X'.