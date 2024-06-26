Assam: Heroin worth over Rs 4 crore seized, one arrested

Guwahati: Heroin worth Rs 4.5 crore was seized and a person arrested during an operation in Assam's Cachar district on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Acting on specific inputs, an anti-narcotics operation was conducted by the Special Task Force and Cachar Police.

The security forces intercepted a vehicle travelling from neighbouring Mizoram in Silchar and during its search, 900 gm of heroin was recovered and a person apprehended.

“In a successful anti-narcotics operation carried out by @STFAssam and @cacharpolice, a vehicle was intercepted at Silchar and 900gms of heroin valued at Rs 4.5cr was recovered. The heroin was being transported from a neighbouring state and one person has been apprehended in this regard,” Sarma said on X.