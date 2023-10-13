Assam: Heroin worth over Rs 5 crore seized, three arrested

Diphu/Guwahati (Assam), Oct 13 (PTI) Large quantities of heroin worth a total of Rs 5 crore have been seized and three persons arrested in separate incidents in two districts of Assam, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a search operation in Khakrajan area in Karbi Anglong district and intercepted a vehicle coming from Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland on Thursday night.

During the search of the vehicle, police seized 726 gm of heroin concealed in secret chambers in the vehicle's doors, a police officer said.

The value of the seized drugs was estimated to be over Rs 4 crore. Two occupants of the car were arrested, he said.

In another incident, a team of Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police opened fire on a drug peddler who tried to escape on his vehicle upon seeing the law enforcers.

He was later nabbed in Fancy Para in Jalukbari police station area in Kamrup district on Thursday.

While searching his vehicle, police seized 170 gm of heroin hidden in 12 soap boxes. During further search at his rented residence in Guwahati, the STF team seized 100 gm of heroin, another police officer said.

The total value of the seized drug was estimated to be more than Rs 1 crore, he said. PTI COR DG ACD