Assam: Heroin worth Rs 2 crore seized, 2 held

Diphu (Assam), Jan 21 (PTI) Heroin worth over Rs 2 crore was seized and two persons were arrested in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, police said.

The drug was recovered after police intercepted a vehicle during routine checking at Dillai Tiniali area, they said.

A total of 519.68 gm of heroin hidden in 45 soap boxes worth over Rs 2 crore was seized, a police officer said.

The soap boxes were concealed in a secret chamber in the rear of the vehicle, he said.

The owner of the vehicle and the driver have been arrested, the officer added.