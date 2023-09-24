Assam: Heroin worth Rs 2.4 crore seized from three persons

Guwahati, Sep 24 (PTI) Nearly 300 grams of heroin worth around Rs 2.4 crore was seized from three persons from various parts of Assam, police said on Sunday.

The accused were arrested from Karbi Anglong, Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon districts, a senior official said.

In the first case, police set up a check-point in an area under Borpather police station in Karbi Anglong district in the wee hours following a tip-off.

"Around 177 grams of heroin was seized from a woman who was travelling in a bus. She had concealed the narcotics in 14 soap boxes," the official added.

Guwahati Police too carried out an anti-drugs operation and arrested a youth from Noonmati area.

"Nearly 12 grams of heroin was found on him," the official said.

In another case, Bongaigaon district police arrested a person from Sonaikhula village in Manikpur and seized 10 soap cases containing 107 grams of heroin, he added.

"The total value of the seized drugs will be nearly Rs 2.4 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau standards (NCB)," the official told PTI. PTI TR TR MNB