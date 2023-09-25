Assam: Heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized, 1 arrested

Diphu, Sept 25 (PTI) A person was arrested with heroin worth over Rs 3 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the police and CRPF launched an operation in Karagaon in Khatkhati police station area, and apprehended the person who was walking with a plastic bag.

During the search, the police recovered 583.08 gm of heroin hidden in 47 soap boxes.

The arrested person was identified as 43-year-old Samsul Haque, a resident of Karimganj district, police said.

The value of the seized heroin was estimated to be over Rs 3 crore, they said.