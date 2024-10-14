Assam: Heroin worth Rs 4 crore seized, one arrested

Guwahati, Oct 14 (PTI) Heroin worth around Rs 4 crore was recovered from a truck in the suburbs of the city on Monday, police said. One person has been arrested in this connection by the Assam Police's Special Task Force, they said.

Acting on information received that drugs were being transported from Nagaland to Guwahati, the police launched an operation near Jorabat and intercepted the truck.

During the search of the vehicle, the personnel recovered 45 soap boxes containing 537.2 gm of heroin, valued at over Rs 4 crore in the international market, a police officer said.

The drug supplier, who was also driving the truck, has been apprehended, he said. PTI DG RBT