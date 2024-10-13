Assam: Heroin worth Rs 4.5 cr seized; four nabbed

Guwahati, Oct 13 (PTI) Drugs worth nearly Rs 4.5 crore have been seized and four persons were arrested from Karimganj district of Assam on Sunday, a senior official said.

According to Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, who led the operation, a vehicle coming from Mizoram was intercepted at the Chewali Beel area after getting a tip-off from a source.

"A thorough search led to recovery of 548.82 grams (48 soap boxes) of heroin from the secret chamber of the vehicle. We also apprehended four persons in this regard," he told PTI.

Das said the vehicle was registered in Mizoram and it was coming from Aizawl, and necessary legal action has been initiated.

Another senior official said that the total value of the seized drugs will be nearly Rs 4.5 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards. PTI TR TR RG