Guwahati, Sep 27 (PTI) Heroin worth over Rs 7 crore was seized and three persons were arrested in Assam's Cachar district on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle at Kabuganj in Sonai town and seized 1.15 kg of heroin hidden in 88 soap boxes, a police officer said.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI DG DG ACD