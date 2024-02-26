Assam: Himanta hands over land rights to 11,500 people in Lakhimpur

Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday distributed land rights to nearly 11,500 people in Lakhimpur district.

A total of 20,419 applicants from Lakhimpur have been found to be eligible for land rights under Mission Basundhara 2.0.

"Land rights being allotted to so many families in Lakhimpur manifests the commitments of the present government towards ensuring a dignified existence to the members of the indigenous groups," Sarma said.

He said that numerous indigenous but non-tribal communities in Lakhimpur were being deprived of land rights due to the restrictive rules and regulations of tribal belts and blocks.

"The current government, therefore, decided to mitigate the land-related woes of such non-tribal indigenous communities through the medium called Mission Basundhara 2.0," the CM said.

In Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts in particular, non-tribal but indigenous communities who have been designated "protected class" have benefited immensely through Mission Basundhara 2.0, he claimed.

In the upcoming Mission Basundhara 3.0, the focus will be on providing land rights to institutions such as temples and clubs, apart from individuals, Sarma stated.

He also said that certain stringent rules in the first and second editions of Mission Basundhara that led to the rejection of several applications shall be waived off in Mission Basundhara 3.0.

Sarma said the current government is doing everything in its capacity to ensure that promises that were made during elections were fulfilled without undue delay. PTI TR TR SOM