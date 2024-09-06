Assam: Himanta inaugurates first CM’s secretariat outside Dispur

Dibrugarh (Assam), Sep 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the CM's secretariat in Dibrugarh town, the first such facility outside the state's capital Dispur.

Several key decisions were taken by the chief minister in his first sitting in the new office, official sources said.

“Today, I had the privilege to join Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal dangoriya and my other colleagues to dedicate the Chief Minister’s secretariat in Dibrugarh. This secretariat is not just a building but illustrates our sustained efforts to bring governance closer to the people,” Sarma posted on X.

He maintained that for decades, due to legacy issues, there has been an opinion that people living away from the capital have missed out on developmental opportunities.

In the last three years, his government has been focusing on establishing districts as the fulcrum of governance, and has empowered district and sub district machinery to take most of the decisions, the CM claimed.

“With the opening of the secretariat, 9 districts surrounding Dibrugarh will have proximity to top-level decision making. I will be spending 4 days a month in this office,” he said.

“Over the coming months, you will see faster decision making and quicker implementation of projects due to these efforts,” Sarma said.

Several decisions, including the issuance of office notification to the effect that the chief minister will be unfurling the national flag on Republic Day in Dibrugarh, were taken by Sarma at the new secretariat, the official sources said.

The chief minister approved a proposal to intensify efforts to detect illegal immigrants across the international borders with Assam.

Approval was accorded for prohibiting new land sale permission in Barpeta town, areas within five km periphery of Batadrava Than in Nagaon and Majuli district for a period of 45 days. Mutation of land in these areas has also been prohibited.

Issuing of order for forming the Assam State Museum Management Society, transfer of commissioners of 19 districts and approval to guidelines on the use of social media platforms by government departments are among several decisions taken at the new secretariat. PTI SSG BDC