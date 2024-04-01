Assam: Himanta launches ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ with cycle rally in Majuli

Majuli (Assam), Apr 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched the Vijay Sankalp Yatra with a bicycle rally in Majuli, located within the Jorhat constituency.

Advertisment

Sarma plans to traverse more than 30 assembly segments over the next 15 days in the eastern and northern regions of the state, which are slated for elections in the initial phase on April 19.

Setting off on the tour, he expressed optimism for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"We are beginning our #VijaySankalpYatra with a cycle rally in Majuli – the spiritual centre of Assam. People will bless Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji with over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections," he wrote on X.

Advertisment

Accompanied by hundreds of party members and supporters, Sarma's rally garnered attention from various demographics, with people offering traditional Assamese scarves, called 'gamosas,' as a gesture of respect.

BJP has fielded its incumbent MP Topon Kumar Gogoi from Jorhat, while the Congress nominee for the seat is Gaurav Gogoi, the deputy leader of opposition in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Gogoi represented Kaliabor in the outgoing House, which has been rechristened Kaziranga following the delimitation of constituencies in the state.

Besides Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Kaziranga will also see polling in the first phase on April 19.

Alongside, he will partake in the nomination filing of BJP candidates in Diphu, Silchar, and Karimganj, where elections are slated for the second phase on April 26. The remaining four seats in the state will undergo polling on May 7. PTI SSG SSG MNB