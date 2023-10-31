Assam: Houses of 11 families demolished to clear encroachment on govt land

Tezpur (Assam), Oct 31 (PTI) Houses of 11 families were demolished in Assam's Sonitpur district on Tuesday as part of an eviction drive to clear alleged encroachment on government land, officials said.

Several other families in the area had already relocated to an alternative place provided by the district administration, they said.

The eviction drive was undertaken in the Porua area of Tezpur since morning, with civil and police personnel pressed into action.

An official overseeing the process said there were 66 families on the government land in the area.

"We had served notice to them to clear the area and also provided an alternative site at Khanamukh. Fifty-five families cooperated with us and have shifted there," he said.

"The eviction drive was carried out against the 11 families who had failed to move out", the official said.

The exercise was conducted without any problem, though the alleged encroachers were initially trying to resist, he added. PTI SSG COR BDC