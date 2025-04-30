Assam HS results out: Pass percentage decreases in all streams

Guwahati, Apr 30 (PTI) Girls outshone boys in the Assam state board conducted class 12 examinations, even as the overall pass percentage in all streams dipped compared to last year.

The results were declared on Wednesday.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), formed last year following the merger of two previous entities that conducted the class 10 and 12 board exams, had conducted the test in February-March.

The Arts stream, which had the maximum number of candidates, recorded a pass percentage of 81.03, a decrease from 88.36 per cent last year.

In Science, 84.88 per cent students cleared the exam, compared to 89.88 per cent in 2024.

The percentage of successful candidates in Commerce stream was 82.18, down from 87.66 per cent the previous year.

The pass percentage of girls was 82.95 in Arts, 85.54 in Science and 82.40 per cent in Commerce.

For boys, the pass percentage was 78.4, 84.39 and 82.08 in Arts, Science and Commerce, respectively.

West Karbi Anglong and South Salmara registered the highest pass percentage in Science and Commerce streams, respectively, with 100 per cent of the candidates clearing the exam.

In Arts, Baksa district topped the list with 94.21 per cent candidates clearing the exam.

The vocational courses recorded a pass percentage of 68.55.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the successful students and urged those who could not clear it to work harder.

"Congratulations to all the students who have successfully cleared the HS exams. Your sincerity and hardwork have paid off and I wish you the best for your future endeavours," he posted on X.

"To all those who could not clear it this time, remember you can always RESTART & achieve your goals," Sarma added. PTI SSG SSG MNB