Assam: IEDs seized, man arrested

Tezpur (Assam), Nov 28 (PTI) A person was arrested and three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized from his possession in Assam's Sonitpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The man, who hails from Nawboicha area in Lakhimpur district, was nabbed at Bhalukpong market bordering Arunachal Pradesh, a police officer said.

Three handmade IEDs were seized from his possession, he said.

"We are investigating whether the arrested person has links with any militant outfit," the officer added. PTI SSG COR ACD