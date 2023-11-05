Assam: Injured in police firing, cattle smuggler arrested with 2 aides

Dhubri, Nov 5 (PTI) One person was shot at and injured by police in Assam's Dhubri district on Sunday when he and his two accomplices were allegedly trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh, an officer said on Sunday.

These three suspected cattle smugglers were arrested, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle, in which the three were travelling, in Dhuturamari village to smuggle bovines to the neighbouring country.

The smugglers fired at the police team to escape from the spot, and one of the accused persons was injured critically when the police retaliated, the officer said.

The injured was initially admitted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital and later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The vehicle and the bovines were seized, he said.

The police have intensified patrolling and checking along the international border to prevent illegal cross-boundary trade, he added. PTI DG BDC