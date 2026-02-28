Assam inks MoU with AAI to conduct pre-feasibility study for 5 greenfield airports

Guwahati, Feb 28 (PTI) The Assam government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to conduct a pre-feasibility study for constructing five greenfield airports in the state.

The greenfield airports are proposed to be established at Manas National Park, Umrangso, Majuli, Diphu and Charaideo.

Transport Commissioner and Secretary Akashdeep and AAI chairman Vipin Kumar signed the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Friday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma thanked the AAI for undertaking the initiative to carry out the pre-feasibility study at the five identified locations.

He maintained that a greenfield airport at Manas would not only address strategic and security considerations, but also significantly boost wildlife tourism in the region.

He further said the proposed airports at Majuli, Umrangso, Diphu and Charaideo would enhance regional connectivity and increase tourist footfall, thereby contributing to local economic development.

The chief minister also maintained that the development of these greenfield airports would enable Assam to set a model that could be replicated by other states.

He requested the AAI to consider upgrading Rupsi Airport to a full-fledged airport, keeping in view its strategic proximity to the Siliguri corridor.

Sarma also urged AAI to take steps to boost international flight connectivity from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

The development of the greenfield airports will reinforce the state's role as a key gateway to the Southeast Asian nations, he added. PTI SSG SSG ACD