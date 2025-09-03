Assam: Inter-state drug cartel busted, 2 from Manipur nabbed with Rs 7cr heroin

Guwahati, Sep 3 (PTI) An inter-state drug cartel was busted with the arrest of two peddlers from Manipur, from whom heroin worth over Rs 7 crore was seized, in Assam's Kamrup district, police said on Wednesday.

Police said they received a tip-off that drugs would be transported from Churachandpur in Manipur to a lower Assam district via Kamrup in a car.

"Based on the input, the vehicle was intercepted in the early hours by STF at Amingaon and recovered 74 soap boxes of heroin, weighing 910 grams, which were hidden in door panels and dickey of the vehicle," a police officer said.

Two persons, both hailing from Churachandpur, were arrested, he added.

Another senior official said the total value of the seized drugs will be Rs 7.28 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards. PTI TR TR SOM