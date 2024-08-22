Assam journalist bodies express concern over CM's comment on scribe's religious identity

Guwahati, Aug 22 (PTI) Journalist organisations in Assam on Thursday voiced strong concern over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's alleged attack on a scribe's religious identity during a media interaction here.
The alleged incident took place on Wednesday when the journalist asked the Chief Minister about hill-cutting in a part of his constituency. Upon learning that the scribe was a Muslim, Sarma reportedly linked him with a Muslim university owner from Meghalaya, whom Sarma has accused of causing artificial floods in Guwahati due to cutting of hills.
The Journalist Union of Assam (JUA) criticised Sarma for focusing on the scribe's religious identity rather than addressing the question. "The Chief Minister's response, which involved humiliating the journalist based on his religion, is unacceptable. We urge him to refrain from such behaviour in future," the JUA stated.
The Gauhati Press Club (GPC) also expressed concern about the increasing instances of disparaging responses by political leaders when journalists ask them questions, as part of the job, during press interactions.
''In the latest case, the CM pulled the religious identity of a journalist into context without any apparent relevance. We urge all political leaders to ensure no recurrence of such instances in the future, and show dignity to their position as well as the role of media," the GPC said in a statement.
The Assam Women Journalists’ Forum (AWJF) also took serious cognisance of the CM's alleged remark.
''A journalist’s duty is to ask questions. To answer or not is the prerogative of the person being asked the question. We appeal to all stakeholders and those in positions of authority to avoid making such comments in the future so that journalists can carry on with their duties and responsibilities without fear'', the AWJF said in a statement.
The forum also appealed to editors of news organisations in the state to take a stand in case their scribes come under attack.
The Journalist Association For Assam (JAFA) and Youth Journalist Forum of Assam (YJFA) also expressed their concern over Sarma's remarks. PTI DG DG MNB
Assam journalist bodies express concern over CM's comment on scribe's religious identity
Follow Us
Guwahati, Aug 22 (PTI) Journalist organisations in Assam on Thursday voiced strong concern over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's alleged attack on a scribe's religious identity during a media interaction here.
The alleged incident took place on Wednesday when the journalist asked the Chief Minister about hill-cutting in a part of his constituency. Upon learning that the scribe was a Muslim, Sarma reportedly linked him with a Muslim university owner from Meghalaya, whom Sarma has accused of causing artificial floods in Guwahati due to cutting of hills.
The Journalist Union of Assam (JUA) criticised Sarma for focusing on the scribe's religious identity rather than addressing the question. "The Chief Minister's response, which involved humiliating the journalist based on his religion, is unacceptable. We urge him to refrain from such behaviour in future," the JUA stated.
The Gauhati Press Club (GPC) also expressed concern about the increasing instances of disparaging responses by political leaders when journalists ask them questions, as part of the job, during press interactions.
''In the latest case, the CM pulled the religious identity of a journalist into context without any apparent relevance. We urge all political leaders to ensure no recurrence of such instances in the future, and show dignity to their position as well as the role of media," the GPC said in a statement.
The Assam Women Journalists’ Forum (AWJF) also took serious cognisance of the CM's alleged remark.
''A journalist’s duty is to ask questions. To answer or not is the prerogative of the person being asked the question. We appeal to all stakeholders and those in positions of authority to avoid making such comments in the future so that journalists can carry on with their duties and responsibilities without fear'', the AWJF said in a statement.
The forum also appealed to editors of news organisations in the state to take a stand in case their scribes come under attack.
The Journalist Association For Assam (JAFA) and Youth Journalist Forum of Assam (YJFA) also expressed their concern over Sarma's remarks. PTI DG DG MNB