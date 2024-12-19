Assam journalists protest against 'police action' during political rally

Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) Journalists across Assam staged protests and wore black badges on Thursday against the reported use of tear gas shells at a political rally a day before.

Several scribes fell sick when tear gas cannisters were rolled under their feet as they were taking comments of the state Congress chief during the rally by the opposition party on Wednesday.

In Guwahati, the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) organised a protest on its premise.

Over 100 reporters, photo and video journalists from various organisations participated in the protest, raising slogans, demanding safety for media persons.

GPC members also expressed concern over such “recurring incidents of journalists being hurt while covering various events”.

Protests were also staged by journalists and scribes’ bodies in other parts of the state, including Silchar, Jorhat, Dhubri, Rangia and Nalbari. PTI SSG RBT